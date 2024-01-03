Anganwadi assistant assaulted in Belagavi village

Belagavi: An Anganwadi assistant was seriously injured after she was allegedly assaulted with sharp weapons by a man living close to the Anganwadi centre at Basurte village in Belagavi taluk. She was assaulted as the children coming to the centre had plucked flowers from the premises of his house .

The assault took place on January 1, and came to light on Wednesday.

The injured Anganwadi assistant is Sugandha More (50).

The accused has been identified as Kalyani More. Sugandha has been admitted in a private hospital for treatment as blood from her nose entered her respiratory system due to the injuries.

Police are yet to nab the accused. Kakati police have registered a case.

The ghastly incident took place in the home district of Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. Basurte village comes under Belgaum Rural Assembly constituency represented by the minister.