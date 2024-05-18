Angry CM pulls up officials for granting grace marks for SSLC exams

During the review meeting, the chief minister sought to know from the Principal Secretary of the department whose decision it was to award grace marks.

When the official tried to justify the decision by saying that grace marks were hiked during the Covid-19 pandemic, Siddaramaiah is said to have got angry. Sources present at the meeting said, “The chief minister told the officials that increasing and awarding grace marks during the pandemic was acceptable, but questioned the need to give it now.”