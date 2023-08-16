'Anna Bhagya' scheme: 4.59L 'dead beneficiaries' deleted from BPL list

In the last 15 days, the food and civil supplies department has deleted nearly 4.59 lakh ‘deceased beneficiaries,’ who were till last month receiving rations under the below poverty line (BPL) cards. There are 1.27 crore BPL (Antyodaya plus priority households) cards in the state, benefiting 4.36 crore people. However, there were complaints that ‘ghost’ beneficiaries were receiving free food grains.