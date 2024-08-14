Anna Bhagya scheme in Karnataka: Pulses, sugar or oil may replace cash/rice

Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa on Tuesday said the government was planning to distribute pulses, sugar or cooking oil to below poverty line card holders, instead of cash or rice under Anna Bhagya scheme.
“At present, under Anna Bhagya scheme, cash is being given to beneficiaries. As per the recent survey, 93 per cent of the BPL card holders favoured getting pulses, sugar or cooking oil. So, I will discuss the issue with officials and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,” he told reporters here.
Muniyappa, who met Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi here, said the minister promised to provide any quantity of rice to the state for distribution among the poor.
“The Centre is giving 5 kg of rice per person under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana to BPL card holders. If the state government provides additional rice under Anna Bhagya, it will be too much for beneficiaries,” he said.
Published 13 August 2024, 21:46 IST