Anyone can protest, but no one should damage public property: Karnataka CM on vandalism of shops

To a question on Kannada activists accusing the government of taking action against those fighting for the Kannada cause, and that they would teach Congress a lesson in the Lok Sabha polls, he said, "We have not stopped them from protesting, but we have taken action against those who have taken the law into their hands... Election thing, let's see when it comes; the government is here to maintain law and order."

Stating that one's conduct or behaviour should not disturb or harm others, the Chief Minister said, "Anyone can protest, but no one should cause damage to government or public property and take the law into one's own hands."