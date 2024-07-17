‘Anywhere registration’ service in all dists by year-end: Krishna Byre Gowda

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Tuesday instructed officials to expand the ‘Anywhere Registration’ system to all districts starting from August.
The system was introduced on a pilot basis in Belagavi and Tumakuru districts on March 14 this year, and has received a positive response from the public, Gowda said.
“The plan is to introduce this system in four districts each in Aug and Sept, and increase the number to eight. By end of year, the service should be available in all districts,” he told officials in a meeting.
Under this, any individual can register property documents at any sub-registrar office in the same registration district.
It was first introduced in sub-registrar offices in the jurisdiction of Gandhinagar, Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, Shivajinagar, and Rajajinagar district registration offices.
