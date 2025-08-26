<p>Bengaluru: The Opposition BJP and JD(S) on Tuesday attacked Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">DK Shivakumar</a> after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/rss-song-row-shivakumar-on-backfoot-says-ready-to-apologise-if-anyone-is-hurt-amid-uproar-within-party-3697537">apologising for uttering the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh</a>’s (RSS) prayer, dubbing him as a “coward”. </p><p>BJP general secretary V Sunil Kumar said Shivakumar’s apology was “unfortunate” and that he was under pressure. </p><p>“Shivakumar should have actually apologised when pro-Pakistan slogans were raised in the Vidhana Soudha, or when (Public Works Minister) Satish Jarkiholi said the word ‘Hindu’ is vulgar,” Kumar, a former minister, said. </p><p>“There was no need to apologise. But he has done that to save his chair,” Kumar said. “Shivakumar uttered only two lines of the prayer and there was panic in Congress. Imagine what would have happened if Shivakumar had said the entire prayer.” </p>.'Siddaramaiah losing wickets, DK Shivakumar becoming stronger': BJP adds fuel to fire amid Rajanna's sacking.<p>The RSS prayer <em>Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhoome</em> preaches patriotism, Kumar said. “Shivakumar must first be a patriot before showing loyalty to the Gandhi family,” he said.</p><p>“Shivakumar has set aside patriotism just to earn the love of the Gandhi family.” </p><p>Kumar recalled Shivakumar saying once in the Assembly that he attended Vittal Shakha (camp) of the RSS in Rajajinagar. “Will Congress have a problem with this too?” he asked. </p><p>Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said Shivakumar should have resigned instead of apologising. ““If <em>Namaste Sada Vatsale Maatrubhoome</em> - a humble salutation to Mother India - requires an apology, then who exactly does the Congress expect Indians to hail? Mother Italy? Or the Madam who came from Italy?” he asked. </p>.Congress Vs Congress over RSS anthem in Assembly: B K Hariprasad demands apology from D K Sivakumar.<p>The HD Deve Gowda-led JD(S), the BJP’s alliance partner, described Shivakumar as “a tiger in the Assembly and a mouse before the (Congress) high command”. </p><p>The JD(S) also claimed that Shivakumar was a "coward" who apologised to save his chair and avoid expulsion. </p><p>“A minister from the Nayaka (ST) community (KN Rajanna) was sacked without being given an opportunity to apologise,” the JD(S) said in a tweet. </p><p>“The Congress high command has one justice for Dalits and another for those who’re powerful.”</p>