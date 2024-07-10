Ashada Fridays: Chamundi Hill decked up for devotees in Mysuru

Besides, Sri Chamundeshwari Vardanthi will be held on July 27. The month of Ashada, as per Chandramana Hindu calender, began on July 6. The vardanthi is being celebrated on the day when then Maharaja Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar presented the Utsava murthy of the goddess to the temple. The Maharaja installed the idol in Revathi nakshatra of Ashada masa.

Ashada Fridays and Vardanthi, which have become popular over the past couple of decades, attracts devotees from across Karnataka, especially Mysuru and Bengaluru, and also from the neighbouring Tamil Nadu. Thus, the devotees would be provided hassle-free movement and basic amenities.

Ban on private vehicles

A ban has been imposed on movement of private vehicles on the Chamundi Hill on these five days plus the accompanying Saturdays and Sundays – a total of 12 days. Free shuttle service, by KSRTC city buses, has been provided on July 12, 19, 26, 27 and August 2, from Lalitha Mahala Palace Hotel grounds, where parking facility is provided for private vehicles. The devotees can park their vehicles in the parking lot and board the free shuttle to reach the temple atop the hill, from 5 am to 8 pm.

Paid shuttle service

On Saturdays and Sundays, the shuttle is not free. Thus, the devotees can pay the bus fare and use the shuttle service. Eligible women can avail free bus service, under Shakti scheme.

Deputy Commissioner G Lakshmikanth Reddy said, there will be no pass, for entry to the temple, but, those who can afford can buy tickets of Rs 50 or Rs 300. The tickets will be available in counters in the parking lot of Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel grounds, near Mahishasura statue and at the special ticket entry point of the temple.

Besides installation of CCTV cameras for security, loud speakers have been installed, for public announcements - to assist and guide the devotees. Arrangements for additional toilets, drinking water, emergency health services and ambulance service have been made. The DC said, use of single-use plastic materials are banned on the Chamundi Hill.