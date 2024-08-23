R Ashoka accuses Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah of using caste card to cover up MUDA 'scam'

Mysuru/Mandya: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday staged statewide protests, mounting an attack on the ruling Congress for targeting Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot over the latter’s decision to grant permission to prosecute CM Siddaramaiah.
Demonstrations and protest marches, led by senior leaders, were held in district headquarters, condemning the defamatory remarks and provocative speeches by a section of Congress leaders threatening 'Bangladesh-like treatment to the governor'.
In Mandya, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, addressing the protesters, accused the chief minister of stirring caste sentiments to cover up corruption charges.
Siddaramaiah keeps claiming that he is committed to secularism and social justice. But here he is using the caste plank to shield himself from a scam. Siddaramaiah should stop indulging in caste politics, Ashoka said.
The Congress leaders are targeting Gehlot, who belongs to a marginalised Dalit community. When questioned about the double standards of the Congress, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar says Gehlot, who is holding the Constitutional position, should not be limited to a particular caste. If so, why is the CM taking protection behind caste, he questioned.
The governor has only given his sanction to prosecute Siddaramaiah, not for arrest. Why is he (Siddaramaiah) scared? Let him face the probe, if he is not involved in any illegalities, Ashoka said.
In Mysuru, BJP workers staged a protest at Gandhi Circle. They raised slogans against Siddaramaiah and the Congress government.
The governor has the powers to sanction prosecution against the CM. He (Gehlot) gave his approval after taking legal opinion on the complaints lodged by social activists, former MP Pratap Simha said, addressing the agitators.
Siddaramaiah had claimed that he had not written to MUDA. A letter, with a line erased using a whitener, has now come out. This shows there was a conspiracy to cover up the illegalities, Simha said and added that Siddaramaiah had lost the moral right to continue as CM.
Similar protests were reported from many district headquarters, including Belagavi, Vijayapura and Madikeri.
Published 22 August 2024, 23:40 IST