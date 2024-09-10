ASI critically injured after a falling rod pierces his head

Hubballi: Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Nabhiraj Dayannavar has been critically injured after a rod from an under construction flyover fell on him, piercing his helmet and injuring his head at Court Circle in the City on Tuesday.

The 59-year-old ASI, attached to Suburban Police Station, was on his two-wheeler when a rod from an under construction flyover fell on his head. After he fell unconscious, the locals shifted him to a private hospital for treatment. To assist private doctors, Karnataka Medical College & Research Institute (KMCRI) director S F Kammar and head of the Neurosurgery Department visited the private hospital on the request of District Incharge Minister Santosh Lad.