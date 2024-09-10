ASI critically injured after a falling rod pierces his head

Hubballi: Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Nabhiraj Dayannavar has been critically injured after a rod from an under construction flyover fell on him, piercing his helmet and injuring his head at Court Circle in the City on Tuesday.
The 59-year-old ASI, attached to Suburban Police Station, was on his two-wheeler when a rod from an under construction flyover fell on his head. After he fell unconscious, the locals shifted him to a private hospital for treatment. To assist private doctors, Karnataka Medical College & Research Institute (KMCRI) director S F Kammar and head of the Neurosurgery Department visited the private hospital on the request of District Incharge Minister Santosh Lad.
He was later shifted to KMCRI, where he will be regularly monitored. District Incharge Minister Santosh Lad and Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu GRJ, who were in the City to attend a meeting, visited the hospital to enquire about his condition.
Lad assured the family members that ASI will receive all the help from the government. He also told the press that a crane was holding a rod, which was misplaced and fell on ASI’s head.
Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said when ASI was heading towards the Court Circle from Suburban police station, a rod fell on his head, piercing his helmet and damaging his head.
Published 10 September 2024, 17:13 IST