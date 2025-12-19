<p>Belagavi: The Assembly on Thursday passed six resolutions urging the union government to take adequate measures to ensure the development of north Karnataka (N-K) region. </p>.<p>With resolutions being passed during winter session in Belagavi in north Karnataka, the move is being analysed as a strategy by Congress to put pressure on the Centre and urge it to take steps to develop the historically backward region.</p>.<p>One of the resolutions urged the Centre to shift at least 25% of the 73 central institutes, research centres, higher education centres and public sector undertakings (PSUs) currently in Bengaluru to north Karnataka.</p>.Karnataka Legislative Assembly passes Hate Speech Bill amid opposition from BJP.<p>Another resolution urged the union government to form a special central assistance scheme to provide Rs 5,000 crore to Kalyana Karnataka region akin to the state government providing Rs 5,000 crore to Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board. </p>.<p>The House also passed a resolution urging the union government to establish an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Raichur in Kalyana Karnataka region.</p>.<p>The fourth one urged the Centre to declare Upper Krishna project-3 as a central project. The award of the Brijesh Kumar tribunal has to be notified in the Centre’s gazette and implemented, it said. Two other resolutions related to the region were also passed.</p>