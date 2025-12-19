Menu
Karnataka Assembly passes six resolutions on north Karnataka region

The House also passed a resolution urging the union government to establish an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Raichur in Kalyana Karnataka region.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 21:35 IST
Published 18 December 2025, 21:35 IST
