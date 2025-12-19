<p>Belagavi: The Assembly passed on Thursday the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to bring mental health establishments under legal framework.</p>.<p>It seeks to replace an ordinance that was promulgated. </p>.<p>Under the Bill, new private medical establishments, including hospitals and clinics, will get a six-month ‘provisional registration’ to start operations without inspection. </p>.Karnataka Legislative Assembly passes Hate Speech Bill amid opposition from BJP.<p>Through the Bill, the government has decided that private medical establishments need not be inspected under KPME, if they undergo third-party audit by Quality Control of India. Such establishments will get KPME registration within 10 days, without any inspection. </p>.<p>Similarly, establishments that furnish accreditation certificates from National Quality Assurance Standards, National Accreditation Board for Hospital and Healthcare Provides or Quality and Accreditation Institute will get KPME registration in 10 days, without further checks.</p>