<p>Bengaluru: Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy on Friday urged farmers to transition from traditional growers to become <br>entrepreneurs.</p>.<p>Speaking at the International Agricultural Trade Fair 2026 at the Palace Grounds, the minister unveiled a roadmap to link the farmlands with global markets and urban consumers. The three-day fair, themed 'Agriculture Beyond Production', serves as a bridge between farmers, financial institutions, and international buyers.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Highlighting the government's push for value addition, Chaluvarayaswamy noted that record production alone is insufficient if it does not translate into financial security.</p><p class="bodytext">"Farmers must not only secure consistent returns but also become job creators. Our goal is to see them thrive as entrepreneurs, even within urban landscapes," the minister said, addressing a gathering of farmers from 25 districts.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Providing details about the state government's interventions over the last two years, the minister revealed that over Rs 6,000 crore in insurance claims have been settled.</p>.<p class="bodytext">To tackle the perennial labour shortage, the government has distributed farm machinery worth Rs 1,500 crore and established 450 High-Tech Harvest Hubs, he added. Emphasis has been laid on inclusive growth, with the minister highlighting special subsidies of Rs 50 lakh for SC/ST farmers to encourage high-tech mechanisation.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The fair features a diverse array of innovations, with a particular focus on millets and organic produce.</p>.<p class="bodytext">By facilitating direct interactions with banks and exporters, the state government aims to eliminate middlemen, potentially boosting farmer incomes four fold through better branding and packaging.</p>