At least 100 taluks facing drought, says Karnataka agriculture minister

The state government is convinced about the necessity to declare drought with at least 100 taluks likely to be categorised as drought-hit.
Owing to poor rain this monsoon, close to 200 panchayats have already suffered wilting of crops, Agriculture Minister Chaluvarayaswamy said on Friday.
His statement comes even as the government is in the process of "ground truthing" (crop survey) to assess drought. A clearer picture will emerge by the end of August once this survey is complete, according to the minister.
Speaking to media persons here, the minister said crops in 194 panchayats had already dried up owing to poor rainfall and there was no saving them now. These panchayats are spread across four districts: Bagalkot, Gadag, Tumakuru and Belagavi. The government will soon initiate crop insurance amounting to Rs 35 crore, covering 35,284 farmers, the minister said.
As much as 79 per cent of crop sowing has taken place in the state in this season and the focus is to ensure crop protection. Crops that are in the surroundings of dams, agriculture ponds and other water sources are safe, whereas crops in rainfed regions will likely be lost, he said.
As for major crops, paddy has been sown in 4 lakh hectares less than normal, ragi (3.5 lakh hectare), tur dal (2.5 lakh), cotton (1.43 lakh hectare), groundnut (93,000 hectare) and sunflower (71,000 hectare).
If there is a need for a loan waiver, it will be discussed in the Cabinet. He also assured of touring a district every month and meet farmers.