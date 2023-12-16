Bag of documents, cash belonging to Karnataka minister K J George's assistant stolen from office

A incident of theft took place at the office of Chikkamagaluru District -in-Charge Minister K J George on Friday. A police complaint in this regard has been registered at the Chikkamagaluru town station.

The office of the District -in-Charge minister is situated at the inspection bunglow in Chikkamagaluru.

The stolen item is a bag of the personal assistant to the minister, Mohanna and it contained a few documents and Rs 15,000 cash, the complaint said. The CCTV cameras placed at the inspection bunglow are not functional, police said. A probe is on regarding the incident.