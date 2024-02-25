BAMS course: Karnataka HC declines to extend deadline for admission

The petitioner colleges were granted the Letter of Permission (LoP) on November 23 and 24, 2023 and included in counselling on November 30, 2023. The petitioners contended that since November 30 was the last date notified for admission, many seats remained vacant.

The colleges submitted their representation to the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), seeking extension of the last day for admission was not considered. The colleges prayed the court to allow counselling for stray seats, as done in the case of MBBS

admissions.