Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Bandh over shoe-throwing incident on Chief Justice paralyses Chamarajanagar

The protest march culminated at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.
Last Updated : 18 October 2025, 18:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2025, 18:26 IST
Karnataka NewsCJIChamarajanagarDalitBandh

Follow us on :

Follow Us