<p>Chamarajanagar: The bandh called by the Constitution Protection Committee on Saturday to condemn the advocate’s attempt to throw a shoe at the Chief Justice of India received strong support across Chamarajanagar.</p><p>Commercial activity in the city came to a standstill. KSRTC bus services were sparse, and flower, fruit, and vegetable markets wore a deserted look. Some private schools declared a holiday, and cinema halls remained shut.</p>.‘Let it die a natural death’: Supreme Court refuses to act in CJI shoe incident.<p>At a protest meeting held at Bhuvaneshwari Circle, Urilingipeddi Mutt seer Gnanaprakasha Swami from Mysuru, MLAs C. Puttarangashetty and A. R. Krishnamurthy, along with leaders of Dalit organisations, addressed the gathering.</p><p>The protest march culminated at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, where demonstrators garlanded the statue of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar and submitted a memorandum to Additional Deputy Commissioner Javaregowda.</p>