Karnataka bank heist: 509 customers lose ornaments weighing 17 kg

A total of 932 customers borrowed gold loans from the bank by mortgaging ornaments weighing 17.705 kg. Of them, the burglars took away jewellery of 509 customers.
DHNS
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 01:50 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 01:50 IST
India NewsKarnatakaCrime

