Karnataka bank heist: 509 customers lose ornaments weighing 17 kg

<p>Davangere: As many as 509 customers of the Nyamathi branch of State Bank of India have lost their gold ornaments worth Rs 13 crore, which had been mortgaged for gold loans and kept in the lockers, following the recent robbery.</p>.<p>A total of 932 customers borrowed gold loans from the bank by mortgaging ornaments weighing 17.705 kg. Of them, the burglars took away jewellery of 509 customers.</p>.Karnataka: Burglars steal cash, gold worth crores from SBI; take recording to prevent cops from accessing CCTV footage.<p>Mahazar yet to be conducted</p>.<p>Most of the loanees are from rural areas and are worried about whether their jewellery is stolen or safe in the locker as they are not permitted to enter the bank premises, since the mahazar procedure has not been completed yet.</p>.<p>The police are yet to make any progress in cracking the case. </p>