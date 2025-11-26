Banned in 1989, Karnataka to form panel to bring back student elections, announces DK Shivakumar

<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">DK Shivakumar</a> announced Wednesday the government’s plans to reintroduce student elections in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a>, which he said would create political leadership on campuses. </p><p>Shivakumar made the announcement at a ‘Constitution Day’ event organised by the Karnataka Congress. </p><p>“Recently, (Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha) <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> wrote a letter to me and Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) asking us to think about restarting student elections,” Shivakumar said. “I’m announcing today that we’ll form a small committee and seek a report on this.”</p>.DK Shivakumar as Chief Minister of Karnataka: What is getting in the way?.<p>Karnataka banned campus elections in 1989 following a few violent incidents, resulting in the disappearance of student bodies affiliated to political parties from colleges. </p><p>Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress president, said former student leaders will be “brought together to study the pros and cons” of bringing back campus elections. </p><p>“There were many criminal activities taking place back then. We’ll see how we can conduct (student) elections by regulating such criminal activities,” Shivakumar said. </p>.Congress high command likely to summon Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, DCM D K Shivakumar amid leadership change buzz.<p>Shivakumar recalled his days as a student leader in Sri Jagadguru Renukacharya College. </p><p>“When I was in my final-year degree, I got a ticket because of my political activism,” Shivakumar said, referring to his first election in 1985 from the erstwhile Sathnur constituency when he, all of 23, went up against HD Deve Gowda and lost. </p><p>“That's how student leadership was at the time. Such leadership has gone today. College elections have stopped,” Shivakumar said. </p><p>“Many of us came through student leadership. College election was like a big movement,” Shivakumar said. </p><p>“Leadership used to grow. Leaders were created.”</p>