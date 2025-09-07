<p>Bengaluru: Former BJP chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday picked holes in the manner in which the Congress government in Karnataka chose to implement internal reservation among Scheduled Castes (SC), saying "no one is happy". </p><p>Bommai, the Haveri MP, was addressing a news conference where he accused the Congress of "safeguarding its vote bank" at the cost of social justice. </p><p>"No one is happy with the government’s internal reservation scheme," the former chief minister said. </p><p>"The Justice H N Nagamohan Das Commission conducted a survey and gave a report. But the government ignored that report, Justice A J Sadashiva Commission's report and J C Madhuswamy's report. Instead, they classified SCs as SC-A (6%), SC-B (6%) and SC-C (5%). Why was a commission needed at all?" Bommai said.</p>.Nomads stage protest demanding separate internal quota. <p>The former CM pointed out that Madhuswamy and Das recommended 1% reservation for nomadic communities.</p><p>"The nomadic tribes, who live in the most miserable conditions, were denied any reservation. By adding 59 castes along with Lambanis and Bhovis, the government has complicated the issue," he said. "They've made it an unresolved knot." </p><p>The government's sub-classification is not on the basis of population, Bommai claimed.</p><p>"Earlier, there were categories such as Adi Andhra, Adi Karnataka and Adi Dravida. This government discarded those and created SC-A, SC-B and SC-C. Some communities were left out entirely," he said.</p><p>Bommai said the Congress government must accept Das' report. "Another 1% must be given to nomadic communities. Reservation given to Bhovis and Lambanis must be revised. The likes of Adi Karnataka, Adi Dravida and Adi Andhra must be given justice. There's still room for the government to resolve this," he said. </p><p><strong>Indefinite stir</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, BJP general secretary P Rajeev said an indefinite strike would be launched from September 10 at Freedom Park in Bengaluru against the government's internal reservation formula. </p><p>"Karnataka has 3,300 Lambani tandas (settlements). The protest will see participation from every tanda. Also, leaders from the Bhovi community have held preparatory meetings," Rajeev said. </p><p>Rajeev lashed out at the Congress government for placing Adi Andhra, Adi Karnataka and Adi Dravida communities under SC-A and SC-B categories.</p><p>"The government said that these three communities can obtain caste certificates under both categories. In reality, they'll be left in the lurch," he said. </p>