BCC orders probe against revenue officer over corruption allegations

<p>Belagavi: The Belagavi City Corporation (BCC) on Thursday passed a resolution to initiate an inquiry against Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Reshma Talikoti over allegations of corruption and revenue loss. The probe will be conducted by a retired judge, with a 15-day timeframe set for submission of the report.</p><p>The resolution, moved during the council meeting presided over by Mayor Mangesh Pawar, was supported by the ruling BJP members, while the opposition group led by Congress boycotted the session ahead of the vote, despite the issue initially being raised by one of their own members.</p><p>The allegations against Talikoti include the issuance of false Property Identification (PID) numbers, leading to significant revenue losses for the civic body. Some of the properties listed under the issued PIDs reportedly do not exist under the survey numbers provided. Multiple public complaints have also been lodged against her.</p><p>Opposition member Shahidkhan Pathan raised the issue and demanded an official probe, stating that the officer’s actions were causing harm to both the public and the Corporation’s revenue system.</p><p>Ruling party members, including Hanumant Kongali and Ravi Dhotre, supported the demand, questioning what action had been taken against Talikoti so far, especially since a Lokayukta inquiry was also underway. They noted that an internal inquiry had previously been initiated but was halted once the matter was referred to the Lokayukta.</p><p><strong>Heated exchange</strong></p><p>The discussion sparked a heated exchange between BJP MLA Abhay Patil and Congress MLA Asif Sait. While Sait suggested the matter could be deferred as the officer in question was on leave, Patil argued that delaying action would send a wrong message. “We cannot be mute spectators to such misconduct. This is about accountability, not politics,” he said.</p><p>Patil added that specific complaints, including one pending since July 15, 2024, have not seen any progress for over a year. “We have more such examples. MLA Sait should not act like Dhritarashtra. We must act in the public interest,” he said.</p><p>In response, Sait warned that passing a resolution without concrete evidence could lead to the civic body being superseded by the State government. However, Patil countered, “We are prepared to face any consequences if it means standing up for the people. We will not allow officials involved in wrongdoing to exploit citizens.”</p><p><strong>Opposition walkout</strong></p><p>Despite the warning, the ruling group pushed ahead with the resolution. The opposition staged a walkout before the vote. </p><p>BCC Commissioner Shubha B also supported the inquiry, stating that a proper investigation is necessary before any administrative action is taken. She recalled that the earlier internal probe was paused only because the matter was handed over to the Lokayukta.</p><p>After more than two hours of deliberation and drafting, the resolution was formally passed. Based on the findings of the upcoming inquiry, a report will be submitted to the state government to decide whether Talikoti should be removed from her post or allowed to continue if cleared of the allegations.</p>