Beer becomes dearer in Karnataka as prices set to rise again

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has proposed one more hike in additional excise duty (AED) on beer, which is likely to result in every 650 ml bottle costing Rs 8-10 more.

The government has proposed the hike in a draft notification to amend the Karnataka Excise (Excise Duties and Fees) Rules, 1968. The new rules allowing the hike are likely to be finalised this month or early February, sources said.

The government is going for a hike “as there is a big growth in strong beer sales”, sources said.