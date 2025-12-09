<p>Belagavi: Beer sales in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>have seen a 19.55 per cent drop, Excise Minister R B Timmapur said, attributing this to cold weather conditions across the state.</p><p>At the end of September 2025 in the current fiscal, a total of 195.27 lakh boxes of beer were sold. This is 47.46 lakh boxes fewer compared with the corresponding period last year. </p><p>“Increase in rainfall and cold weather conditions in the state are primary reasons for the drop in beer sales,” Timmapur said in a written reply to the Legislative Council.</p><p>The Karnataka government has fixed an excise revenue target of ₹40,000 crore in 2025-26. </p>.Future tense, say Bengaluru tour operators amid ongoing IndiGo crisis.<p>On Monday, the Legislative Council witnessed a heated debate when Opposition BJP members asked the government to set aside 20 per cent of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/govt-not-ready-to-use-liquor-sales-revenue-for-liver-disease-treatment-3824444">excise revenue for the treatment of liver cirrhosis </a>and jaundice caused by liquor consumption.</p><p>The government shot down the proposal. “Excise revenue is deposited in the consolidated fund and gets used for budget programmes. Using one department’s revenue from the consolidated fund for a specific purpose is not the practice,” Timmapur stated.</p><p>“The state government is taking several measures for the overall health and treatment of people. Under schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the National Health Mission, health check-ups and treatment are being provided to the public in the state. Necessary funds are being provided in the budget to the departments of Health and medical education,” the minister stated.</p>