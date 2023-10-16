Belagavi: 13 held for parading woman with footwear garland

The Belagavi district police have arrested 13 people in the case pertaining to parading a woman with footwear garland on Friday night.
The woman was alleged to have been involved in honey-trapping men for money.
The police gave away the names of those arrested as Arjun Gandavvagol, Lakshmi Maski, Shobha Malagi, Markandeshwar Mahimagol, Raghavendra Chinchali, Saraswati Koli, Savitri Pujeri, Kamalavva Bhajantri, Maruti Doddamani, Uday Gandavvagol, Krishna Gandavvagol, Sudhi Jodatti and Shalavva Doddamani.
The victim is undergoing treatment at district hospital. Based on her complaint, 13 people have been arrested. Investigation is on, Belagavi SP Bhimashankar Guled told DH.
On Friday night, a few people assaulted the woman. She was made to wear a footwear garland and paraded. The police acted after the video of the incident went viral on social media. More than 20 people were booked in the case.