6-yr-old dies at Jaipur hospital; parents claim boy was given cough syrup at home

<p>Jaipur: A six-year-old boy suffering from acute brain fever died at the state-run JK Lon Hospital in Jaipur on Saturday, hours after he was referred there from Churu, where, his parents claimed, the child was given a cough syrup at home.</p>.<p>The child was admitted to a hospital in Churu for three days. His parents claimed they gave him a cough syrup at home before the boy was hospitalised, an official said.</p>.<p>“Anas was admitted to the JK Lon hospital at 4 am on Saturday and he died at 10 am. The child was suffering from acute brain fever,” the official said.</p>.Cough syrup deaths: Sample tested in Tamil Nadu found to be contaminated with DEG.<p>This comes amid reports of deaths of 11 children, nine in Madhya Pradesh and two in Rajasthan, allegedly linked to contaminated cough syrup.</p>.<p>The two deaths in Rajasthan were reported from Bharatpur and Sikar, and it is alleged that they were given a cough syrup under the free medicine scheme at government hospitals.</p>.<p>However, officials claimed that the cough syrup in question was found safe after testing at a government laboratory.</p>.<p>State health minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar also said there was no adulteration or fault, whatsoever, in the medicine.</p>.<p>“We got the medicine checked twice. First our drug controller tested it and then the RMSCL tested it. Nothing wrong was found in it,” Khimsar said. </p>