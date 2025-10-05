Three killed in car-bus collision in Karnataka

<p>Tumakuru (Karnataka): Three people were killed and two others sustained serious injuries when a private bus collided head on with a car near Beladhara Gate in this district on Saturday, police said.</p>.<p>The bus was proceeding to Pavagada from Tumakuru when the accident occurred.</p>.Three killed as car topples in Karnataka's Yadgir .<p>According to police, all the victims, hailing from different villages of Koratagere taluk, were travelling by car to Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district.</p>.<p>The driver of the bus fled the spot after the mishap. Tumakuru Rural Police have registered a case and investigation is on. </p>