Belagavi cop suspended over dereliction of duty after incident of woman paraded naked

Belagavi: Kakati police station Police Inspector Vijaykumar Sinnur has been suspended for dereliction of duty and him responding late regarding the incident in which woman had been asaulted, paraded naked and tied to a electricity pole in Belagavi village.
A woman was assaulted, paraded naked and tied to a electricity pole by enraged family members of a girl with whom her son had eloped on Sunday last.
Police Commissioner S N Sidramappa informed that Sinnur did not respond immediately on getting information about the incident which resulted in the woman suffering. There was also delay in getting her admitted in hospital for treatment.
As prima facie dereliction of duty appeared, the police official has been suspended, he said.