Bengaluru court issues summons to CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM Shivakumar in connection with 2022 protest

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru court on Thursday issued summons to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar asking them to appear personally before it on August 29 in a case related to their participation in a protest against the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) repeatedly questioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case more than two years ago.

The protest was organised by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee in June 2022 against ‘unnecessary harassment’ of Rahul Gandhi by the ED in connection with the case.