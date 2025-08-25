<p>Actor Parineeti Chopra announced that she and her husband, Raghav Chaddha, are expecting their first child together. The actor took to Instagram on Monday and shared an adorable picture of themselves walking and enjoying a stroll in the London streets.</p><p>Parineeti and Raghav shared a joint post on their Instagram pages to announce the pregnancy. The caption of the post read: " Our little universe … on its way 🧿🐣💕Blessed beyond measure 🥹🙏. (sic)</p>.<p>However, the celebrity couple did not share a due date or any more details. Celebrities and colleagues of the couple flooded the comments section of the post with congratulatory messages.</p><p>Parineeti met Raghav for the first time in London, where they were invited to an awards ceremony. Parineeti Chopra was receiving the Outstanding Achiever Award in Entertainment, while Raghav Chadha was being honoured for his contributions in Politics and Governance.</p>.<p>The actor and politician reportedly began dating soon after their first meeting and briefly dated before sealing the relationship. Parineeti and Chadha got engaged on 13 May 2023 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi.</p><p>After three months, they were married on 24 September 2023 at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan, in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.</p>