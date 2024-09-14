Police detain BJP MLA Munirathna after two FIRs registered against him

Bengaluru: Bengaluru police on Saturday detained BJP MLA Munirathna for issuing death threats to a BBMP contractor, making casteist remarks, and insulting a woman’s modesty. Two cases have been registered against him.

A highly placed source in the Bengaluru city police told DH that the BJP MLA was picked up from Nangli village in Kolar’s Mulbagal at around 5.30 pm.

A police team is ferrying Munirathna to Bengaluru. He will be questioned here. Arrest procedures will be initiated later on, police sources confirmed to DH.