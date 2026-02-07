<p>Bengaluru: Despite multiple bus accidents in the state, private travel agencies have yet to become vigilant. They continue to operate without a uniform shift system, often relying on overworked drivers.</p>.<p>On Friday, a bus travelling from Bengaluru to Tumakuru caught fire near Nelamangala after the driver fell asleep at the wheel. The vehicle struck an electricity pole, sparking the blaze. Fortunately, all passengers escaped unhurt. However, the accident has raised serious concerns regarding the safety and physical health of drivers, especially since the driver fell asleep during a journey of only two hours.</p>.<p class="bodytext">When <span class="italic">DH</span> spoke to drivers from various private companies, many admitted to taking on extra shifts to supplement their income.</p>.Fire guts over 50 sheds near Kudlu Gate in Bengaluru.<p class="bodytext">Nagesh Kumar, a driver for a well-known agency, explained: “We pick up extra shifts because we aren’t paid enough. We get tired, but we do it just to afford basic necessities.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Krishna Murthy, another driver, discussed the lack of consistent rest: “We are given one day off a week, but depending on the travel schedule, we sometimes work ten days at a stretch.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">He added that many have become accustomed to working with only a few hours of sleep.</p>.<p class="bodytext">An anonymous driver noted that a lack of new recruits has left the industry with an ageing workforce. “Most drivers here are older and cannot handle as much physical stress, which increases the likelihood of accidents,” he said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Responding to the incident, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy told <span class="italic">DH</span> that “We have given all private operators until the end of February to abide by the rules. After that, we will strictly begin cancelling the licenses of those who flout them. For state-run buses, we already enforce strict working hours.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">The minister also noted that the Union Government needs to implement stricter nationwide regulations for private operators.</p>