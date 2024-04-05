1-km stretch of Bannerghatta Road shut for traffic from today

Bengaluru: The one-kilometre stretch of the arterial Bannerghatta Road will be closed to traffic for a year, starting April 5, to facilitate the construction of the Lakkasandra metro station, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) said on Thursday.
The Lakkasandra underground metro station is part of the 21.26-km Pink Line, which will open next year.
The closure of the road from Mico Bande Signal to Anepalya Junction to vehicles from Dairy Circle was to start on April 1, but was pushed back four days.
In view of the closure, the traffic police have asked vehicle users to take the following diversions.
Vehicles moving from Dairy Circle to Anepalya Junction should take a right turn at the Mico Bande signal and reach the Adugodi signal via New Mico Link Road, turn left and proceed towards Anepalya Junction.
Anepalya Junction is where traffic from Bannerghatta Road and Hosur Road merges near the Christian cemetery.
Vehicles moving from Dairy Circle towards Wilson Garden, Shanthinagar, can move via the Mico Bande Signal and turn left at Wilson Garden 7th Main Road Cross (Chinnaiyana Palya Cross).
There is no change in the traffic movement from Anepalaya Junction towards Dairy Circle. Vehicles can ply via Bannerghatta Road.
(Published 04 April 2024, 22:17 IST)