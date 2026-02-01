<p>Bengaluru: Ten stolen two-wheelers worth Rs 5.5 lakh have been recovered, and the police have arrested three persons. According to Bengaluru City Police, in June 2025, a complaint regarding a two-wheeler theft was filed by an individual residing in Lingarajapuram. While investigating the case, the police arrested three individuals from Appajappa Layout.</p>.<p>With their arrest, seven two-wheeler theft cases — two from Banaswadi, and one each from DJ Halli, Govindapura, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Upparpet and Nelamangala — have been solved.</p>.Idols, valuables stolen from locked house in Mangaluru's Surathkal, two arrested.<p>The accused have been identified as Mohammad Rakib (26), A. Rafiq Basha (39), and Mohammed Azgar (24).</p>