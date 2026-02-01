Menu
10 stolen two-wheelers worth Rs 5.5 lakh recovered in Bengaluru; three arrested

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Rakib (26), A Rafiq Basha (39), and Mohammed Azgar (24).
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 00:18 IST
Published 01 February 2026, 00:18 IST
