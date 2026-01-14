Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

11-day art festival to begin from January 15 to ‘reimagine Bengaluru city’

The festival will open with seminars examining contemporary challenges in shaping the city’s future.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 21:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 21:54 IST
Karnataka NewsBenagluruArt festival

Follow us on :

Follow Us