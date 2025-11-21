<p>Bengaluru: The Horticulture Department will organise an 11-day flower show at Cubbon Park from November 27.</p>.<p>While smaller events have previously been held in collaboration with other departments, this is the first large-scale flower show at Cubbon Park.</p>.<p>The show will feature over 100 varieties of flowers and plants, including Ikenbana displays. More than 100 stalls will offer nurseries, gardening accessories, homemade goods, and food. The department will spend about Rs 40 lakh on the event.</p>.<p>"We wanted to offer something for the park's visitors and create a lively atmosphere. Many ask if they can purchase our plants, so this exhibition is the perfect opportunity. We have activities for all ages. We will see how the event goes this year and decide if it will become an annual event," said G Kusuma, Deputy Director (Cubbon Park), Horticulture Department.</p>.<p>The exhibition will be set up from the Fountain Circle near the bandstand to the Bal Bhavan gate.</p>.<p>A key feature distinguishing this event from the annual Lalbagh show is the inclusion of an art display. Works by several artists, including Karnataka painter Rumale Chennabasaviah, will be exhibited. Cultural performances and competitions will also take place.</p>.<p>"Organisations such as the Cubbon Park Walkers' Association, Rumale Art House, and Indo American Hybrid Seeds have contributed to the exhibitions. We are all coming together to create a wholesome experience," added Kusuma.</p>.<p>Entry is Rs 30 for adults and Rs 10 for children. Schoolchildren in uniform with a valid ID can enter free. Parking arrangements will be increased during the exhibition.</p>.<p>The show will be inaugurated by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh on November 27, and be will on until December 7.</p>