11 nabbed in auto driver's murder in Bengaluru; victim’s friend was actual target

Byatarayanapura police have arrested 11 men in connection with the murder of an autorickshaw driver in western Bengaluru on December 5.
The arrested are Harish, Madhu, Vasanth, Appu alias Prashanth, and seven others. Due to the complexity of the case, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) has been assigned to take charge of the investigation.
The incident occurred on December 5 when Arun (24) from New Timberyard Layout in Banashankari was attacked and fatally hacked by four assailants on a motorcycle near Telecom Colony around 10.30 pm.
Police investigations revealed that the intended target of the gang was Ajay, a resident of Janata Colony and a friend of Arun. Ajay's intimidating behaviour in Janata Colony and JJ Nagar areas incurred the displeasure of a rival gang, including Harish, Madhu, and Vasanth.
The rival gang sought to eliminate Ajay and seized the opportunity on December 4 when Appu, a friend of Arun who was close to the rival gang, spotted Arun and Ajay together.
The next day, Appu partied with the gang near a graveyard in JJ Nagar and told them that he had seen Arun and Ajay together.
Under the influence of alcohol, about five members of the gang visited Arun on December 5 to find Ajay, but ended up assaulting and murdering Arun.
An investigating officer said one of the five gang members, who came in search of Ajay, allegedly assaulted Arun. The attack then escalated into full-blown hacking. Arun’s friends present at the scene fled during the attack.
Based on CCTV footage, police identified and arrested the accused men, including those who were present during the party. Given the intricacies of the case, ACP, Kengeri Gate jurisdiction, has taken over investigation.