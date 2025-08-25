11-year-old killed in accident near Bengaluru's KR Market; 5th BMTC bus fatality this month

<p>Bengaluru: An 11-year-old boy was killed in a road accident involving a BMTC bus on SJP Road near KR Market on Sunday, the police said. </p>.<p>The boy, Shabarish, was travelling with his uncle, Sunil Kumar, when the bus struck their two-wheeler around 5.30 pm. As Shabarish fell on the left side, the bus ran him over, killing him on the spot. Kumar fell on the right side and suffered minor injuries, the police added. </p>.<p>Kumar, a priest at a local temple, had come to KR Market with Shabarish, the son of his elder brother, the late Dilip Kumar. The family lives in GM Palya. </p>.<p>Members of the public and traders gathered in front of the Halasuru Gate traffic police station, demanding action against the BMTC driver and justice for the boy's family. </p>.Soon, feel-good film on 'futuristic' Bengaluru infra .<p>The police took the bus driver, Santosh, and the conductor into custody for questioning. </p>.<p>This is the fifth fatal accident involving BMTC buses this month. </p>.<p><strong>High-level meeting</strong></p>.<p>Responding to the rising accidents, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) held a high-level meeting on August 22 and decided to issue daily instructions to drivers regarding accident-free driving and strict adherence to traffic rules. </p>.<p>It said its drivers were not at fault in three fatal accidents recorded this month, while one accident was due to passenger negligence and operational error by the e-bus driver. </p>.<p>"A majority of such accidents occur when two-wheeler riders attempt risky overtaking manoeuvers and lose control, resulting in collisions with the rear wheels of buses," it noted. </p>.<p>To address driver fatigue and pressure, the BMTC said it had revised running times on 2,000 schedules. </p>.<p>According to the BMTC, drivers are suspended and lose two annual increments for the first fatal accident, and are dismissed from service for the second fatal accident. In the past year, 20 drivers were suspended over 20 fatal accident cases. </p>