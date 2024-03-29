12 arrested for killing rowdy-sheeter in Bengaluru hotel

Bengaluru: The Banaswadi police have arrested 12 suspects in connection with the murder of a rowdy-sheeter in a hotel in Kammanahalli in East Bengaluru.
A resident of Kothanur, Dinesh Kumar (34) was attacked by 10 armed men inside the hotel on Wednesday afternoon. Now, it turns out that the men who had accompanied him to the hotel had attacked and hacked him to death.
Police said the suspects, except one Dilip Sagar, had come to book a room for a day to plot a rowdy’s murder. The suspects had a bag containing machetes with them.
Two of them arrived with Kumar and asked the hotel manager for a service apartment for a day. The manager insisted the payment be made in cash and so the duo stepped out to the ATM to withdraw the cash, while Kumar sat in the lobby. Minutes later, five people who were standing around took out the machetes and attacked Kumar.
Soon, five more people joined them and swung machetes at Kumar. They disfigured his face beyond recognition. They then fled the scene.
A senior police officer said that four teams were formed to nab the suspects, and they have arrested 12 people — identified as Arvind, Dilip Sagar, Ajay Christopher, Nikhil alias Vikki, Gowtham, Darshan, Melvin, Karthik, Satish, Kishore, Diwakar and Sheka.
Sagar and Ajay are rowdy-sheeters and have cases against them in Kothanur, Ramamurthy Nagar, and Banaswadi.
Police suspect that Sagar is the mastermind behind the murder, presuming the deceased was a threat to him. However, they are investigating all possible angles. A case of murder has been taken up in the Banaswadi police station.
(Published 28 March 2024, 20:22 IST)