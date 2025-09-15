Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

15 civic workers, supervisor absent at mustering centre during inspection in Bengaluru

The city has about 16,000 pourakarmikas, whose primary responsibilities include sweeping ward roads and clearing leaves. In Banaswadi, 15 out of 48 pourakarmikas were found to be absent.
Last Updated : 14 September 2025, 22:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 September 2025, 22:37 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us