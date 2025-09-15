15 civic workers, supervisor absent at mustering centre during inspection in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar on Sunday paid a surprise visit to a mustering centre at Bhuvanagiri Park in Banaswadi only to find that 15 municipal workers were absent. The supervisor was also absent. </p>.<p>The city has about 16,000 pourakarmikas, whose primary responsibilities include sweeping ward roads and clearing leaves. In Banaswadi, 15 out of 48 pourakarmikas were found to be absent. </p>.<p>Sunday also saw all five corporation commissioners undertaking cleanliness drives in their jurisdictions. </p>