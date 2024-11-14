15-day annual climate festival begins at Bengaluru's Azim Premji University

<p>Azim Premji University launched its 15-day annual climate festival on Wednesday at its Bengaluru campus, aiming to raise public awareness about climate change.</p>.<p>The festival’s third edition, titled <em>Mountains of Life</em>, features a range of art installations, photographs, music, films, artifacts, and interactive workshops. A university release said thousands of students and community members attended the event on its opening day. The festival will run until November 26.</p>.<p>"The third edition brings stories from our mountains to life. The event highlights our deep relationship with mountains and the urgent need to conserve our mountains better," said Harini Nagendra, Director of the Research Centre and School of Climate Change and Sustainability at the university.</p>.<p>For more information, visit the university’s website.</p>