Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

19-year-old Bengaluru woman ends life after arguing about marriage with lover

The deceased has been identified as Nikhita J, a native of Arasikere in Hassan district.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 21:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 January 2026, 21:56 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsSuicide

Follow us on :

Follow Us