<p>Bengaluru: A 19-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her lover’s house in Pillahalli village near Nelamangala on Monday evening.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Nikhita J, a native of Arasikere in Hassan district.</p>.<p>Police said Nikhita came to Bengaluru on January 1 to meet her lover Raghavendra, 24, a daily wage worker, whom she had befriended through a friend a few years ago. The acquaintance later blossomed into a relationship, and the two had been meeting frequently.</p>.<p>Police said the relationship had progressed to discussions of marriage.</p>.<p>However, a disagreement reportedly arose after Nikhita insisted that Raghavendra marry her on Tuesday, while he asked her to wait for an auspicious time and suggested postponing the marriage by a month.</p>.<p>Upset over the argument, Nikhita is said to have taken the extreme step.</p>.<p>On Monday, Nikhita allegedly called her family members and spoke about her intention to end her life. Before they could intervene, she is said to have died by suicide at Raghavendra’s house.</p>.<p>The Madanayakanahalli police have registered a case of unnatural death.</p>.<p>Nikhita’s parents have accused Raghavendra of being responsible for her death. He has been taken into custody for questioning, police said.</p>