2,358 citizens vote from home in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A total of 2,358 senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWD) cast their votes from the comfort of their homes on Sunday, taking the total count to 6,817.
The BBMP has achieved the 86.75 per cent target as a total of 7,858 Bengaluru residents had opted for the vote-from-home facility.
These voters, including senior citizens aged above 85 years came under three Lok Sabha constituencies, such as Bangalore North, Central, and South. The facility will be available for the remaining voters over the next three days.
Of the total of 1,13,108 senior citizens above 85 years of age in the city, only 7,558 registered to vote from home.
Similarly, of the identified 30,693 people with disabilities, only 302 registered for the vote-from-home option.
(Published 15 April 2024, 22:32 IST)