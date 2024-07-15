2 college students die in chain of freak accidents on Satellite Town Ring Road

Bengaluru: Two underage college students were killed in a chain of accidents on the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) on the eastern outskirts of Bengaluru early on Sunday morning, police said.
The deadly crash that occurred in the STRR's Hoskote-Devanahalli section around 3.30 am involved three trucks and a Hyundai Getz, which had a minor at the wheel. The sedan is owned by his father.
The manner in which the boys died was "total freak", as one senior police officer described it.
Four teenagers — all friends — set out from their homes in Kempapura on a road trip to Hoskote on Saturday night, proceeding via Devanahalli on the STRR. One of them was celebrating his birthday on Sunday.
Late at night, the group reached a famous biryani point in Hoskote and had dinner.
Later, while on their way back home, the boy driving the car tried to overtake a truck at Attibele village, about 16 km from Hoskote. The car struck the truck, but couldn't overtake it.
But just as it slowed down, the car was rear-ended by another truck. To prevent further damage, the car driver swerved to the left, but ended up crashing it into the roadside barrier.
The crash freaked the boys out.
Two of them sitting at the back — Siddharth (16) and Harshavardhan (17) — got out of the car and started running. They reached a U-turn point on the right side of the road and got into the opposite lane. It was dark as the road wasn't well-lit. Just then, a truck coming from the Devanahalli side ran them over, killing them on the spot.
"The two boys who occupied the front seats survived with minor injuries. They had put their seat belts on," a police officer close to the investigation said.
C K Baba, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural, told DH: "We have booked the drivers of the truck that hit the boys' car as well as the one that ran the boys over. We have also booked the minor boy who drove the car and his father for allowing him to drive."
The case has been registered at the Sulible police station under BNS sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash and negligent driving). No arrests have been made.
Three of the boys were students of a well-known college in Kempapura. The fourth had dropped out, according to police.
