2 men loot Rs 13.75 lakh from parked BMW car in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Two bike-borne men allegedly broke the window of a parked BMW car and fled with Rs 13.75 lakh in cash near Sarjapur on the city outskirts.
The incident occurred Friday afternoon near the sub-registrar’s office in Sompura.
The alleged act was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. The footage (not independently verified by DH) showed a man waiting on his motorcycle while his accomplice broke the driver’s side window and took the cash. The duo later fled the spot.
A police official said the luxury car belonged to Mohan Babu from Anekal’s Kasaba.
In his complaint, 36-year-old Babu stated that he had received the cash—of which Rs 5 lakh was borrowed from a friend—to register a plot of land in Muthagatti village. Babu and his relative, Ramesh, arrived at the sub-registrar’s office and parked the car near a Girias outlet around 1:30 pm.
When Babu returned at 2.30 pm, he discovered his car’s window was shattered and the money stored in a bag was missing. He then filed a complaint with the Sarjapura police.
A case has been registered.