Mumbai police register FIR against trespassers in ONGC area

The FIR was registered by the Yellow Gate police station under Section 223(b) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 120 of the Maharashtra Police Act (MPA).
Last Updated : 25 October 2025, 02:53 IST
Published 25 October 2025, 02:53 IST
