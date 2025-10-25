<p>Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has registered an FIR based on a complaint from the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) about fishing boats operating dangerously close to oil installations and rigs in the Arabian Sea - posing high security risk.</p><p>During September–October 2025, several fishing boats were detected operating within the 500- metre restricted safety zone around ONGC’s offshore installations, the ONGC has told the police. </p>.Mumbai: Bank official gets 3-year sentence for cheating.<p>The FIR was registered by the Yellow Gate police station under Section 223(b) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 120 of the Maharashtra Police Act (MPA). </p><p>ONGC’s western offshore is India's largest contributor to the domestic oil and gas production and primary offshore assets in the west coast include—Mumbai High, Heera, Neelam and Bassein.</p><p>Based on the information provided by the offshore patrolling team of the Indian Navy’s Offshore Defence Advisory Group (ODAG), the Western Offshore Security section of ONGC, in coordination with the Additional Commissioner of Police (South Region), the case was registered.</p><p>In the retreating monsoon season, when calm sea conditions prevail and ONGC’s offshore operations gear up in a full-fledged manner, the regions witness increased maritime activity, especially from fishing groups.</p><p>“Operating dangerously close to the structures or tying up to them increases the risk of collisions, structural damage, and potential fires or explosions due to the flammable hydrocarbons on the platforms. Such proximity endangers the safety of personnel, obstructs emergency and evacuation operations, and creates potential maritime security threats, including theft and pilferages. This makes continuous vigilance essential for the safety of oil and gas installations,” ONGC officials said. </p><p>Fishing vessels are strictly prohibited from entering these zones. Access is permitted only to Indian Navy ships, Indian Coast Guard ships, and marine or coastal police vessels for maritime security purposes.</p>