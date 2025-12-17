<p>Bengaluru doctors have seen a rise in pollution-related ailments over the past two to three weeks. This is due to Bengaluru’s air quality, which has fluctuated between satisfactory and moderate over the last two weeks, they say. </p>.<p>Cases of respiratory infections, asthma flare-ups, eye irritation and dry skin are significantly higher this season, as are the severity of the symptoms. This spike has affected the “vulnerable category” the most — children, older adults and those with pre-existing conditions.</p>.<p><strong>Breathlessness, cough</strong></p>.<p>Dr Chandil Gunashekar, a general physician in Whitefield, has observed a 20-25% increase in upper respiratory tract infections (URI) compared to last December. “Cough, asthma symptoms and respiratory infections are the most common complaints,” he says.</p>.<p>Pulmonologists observed a similar rise. Dr Sachin Kumar, director of <br>pulmonology and critical care medicine at a private hospital, says outpatient footfall for respiratory complaints has increased by 20% in the last two weeks. “Both infectious and non-infectious respiratory symptoms are higher this year,” he adds.</p>.<p>Patients are coming in with issues of breathlessness, cough, throat irritation, wheezing and sneezing, either as symptoms of an allergy or a viral infection. </p>.<p>Among allergy-related respiratory complaints, Dr Shalini Joshi, internal medicine specialist at a private hospital, estimates a 30% increase. “Consistently poor air quality worsens people’s tolerance to pollen. Pollutants make the airway more reactive and sensitive, worsening existing pollen allergies,” she adds. </p>.<p>Eye-related complaints are another concern. Dr Naren Shetty, opthalmologist and director at a private hospital, says eye irritation, dryness and redness have increased by around 30% this year. “Allergic conjunctivitis cases are up by nearly 60% compared to December 2024,” he adds. He attributes the rise to exposure to fine particulate matter such as particulate matter (PM) 2.5, which affects the surface of the eye and the meibomian glands responsible for keeping the eyes moist.</p>.Bengaluru Rural MP Manjunath demands setting up of Sandalwood Board .<p><strong>Ailments lasting longer</strong></p>.<p>Some doctors have observed that illnesses are lingering longer this year. Dr Gunashekar says infections that earlier resolved within a week are now lasting up to two weeks. “The intensity of symptoms are also higher,” he adds.</p>.<p>Dr Kumar agrees, noting that viral illnesses that earlier resolved in two to three days are now lasting up to 10 days. “Also, patients with diabetes, kidney or heart disease, and people without prior respiratory illness are developing pneumonia. In some cases, they require oxygen support or ICU care,” he says.</p>.<p><strong>Docs’ advice</strong></p>.<p>On high-pollution days, early morning walks must be avoided as fog traps pollutants close to the ground, says Dr Gunashekar. Warm, nutrient-rich food and adequate hydration help boost immunity,<br>he adds. </p>.<p>For essential outdoor travel, a well-fitted N95 mask is advised, particularly for two-wheeler riders and those with asthma or allergies. Outdoor workouts should be avoided on high-AQI days, says Dr Shalini. To improve indoor air quality, she advises using air purifiers or High Efficiency Particulate Air filters and keeping windows shut on high-pollution days. “Changing clothes, and washing hands and face immediately after reaching home, will help.”</p>.<p><strong>Pollution data</strong></p>.<p>According to data from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) across its 11 monitoring stations ranged between satisfactory and moderate on December 5 and 6, from December 8 to 12, and on December 15 and 16. PM10 and PM2.5 were the dominant pollutants during this period. AQI is categorised as 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and above 401 (severe), a KSPCB official explained.</p>