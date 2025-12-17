<p>Bengaluru: In line with the convention practiced by the BCCI, the Karnataka State Cricket Association has constituted a five-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) which includes legendary cricketers Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath.</p>.<p>In its first meeting, the newly-elected Managing Committee of the KSCA took the decision to form the panel that also has former India players Sunil Joshi, Vijay Bharadwaj and Jayshree Doraiswamy.</p>.<p>The committee recommended changes to the various State selection panels for the remainder of the season. Former Karnataka batter Amit Verma has been named the chairman of Senior and U-23 panels with S Prakash, Tejpal Kothari and Sunil Raju as other three members.</p>.<p>The Junior teams — U-19, 16 and 14 — will be selected by a single panel, headed by former Karnataka batter GK Anil Kumar. C Raghavendra, G N Umesh and D S Ananth complete the panel.</p>.KSCA polls: Karnataka High Court declares Shanth Kumar valid candidate .<p>Keeping in mind the short duration of the ongoing season, the selection panels have been divided into just two groups instead of three.</p>.<p>There is also a change in the U-23 coaching panel with Ganesh Satish and Deepak Chougule replacing Somashekar Siruguppi and S R Deepu. </p>.<p>"The women’s selection committee is currently under review, and necessary decisions in this regard will be taken shortly," said KSCA spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya. </p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>Cricket Advisory Committee</strong></span>: Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Sunil Joshi, Vijay Bharadwaj, Jayshree Doraiswamy.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>Senior & Under-23 men's selection committee</strong></span>: Amit Verma (Chairman), S Prakash, Tejpal Kothari, Sunil Raju.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>Junior Men (Under-19, 16 & 14)</strong></span>: G K Anil Kumar (Chairman), C Raghavendra, G N Umesh, D S Ananth.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>Coaches (Under-23 men)</strong></span>: Ganesh Satish and Deepak Chougule.</p>