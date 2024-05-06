211-strong survey wing to protect 7,000 BBMP properties

Bengaluru: A newly formed 'BBMP Survey Wing' will have 211 members, including a Deputy Director of Land Records (DDLR).
Though it would cost an additional Rs 6 crore annually, the civic body aims to protect its 7,000 odd properties and handle disputes among private property owners via the new wing.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has submitted a proposal to the revenue department, requesting authorisation to integrate the inactive Bengaluru Survey Wing, formerly under the Department of Survey, Settlement, and Land Records, into the city municipal corporation as the BBMP Survey Wing.
On approval, the municipal body intends to establish necessary positions and define salaries and allowances within its Cadre and Recruitment (C&R) Rules.
The new wing — with a technical supervisory structure under the BBMP’s survey commission and administrative control — will have 211 posts, including the DDLR, assistant director of land records, supervisor, and surveyors.
Each BBMP zone will get about seven to eight surveyors on a full-time basis, officials said.
Why the need for this team?
Munish Moudgil, Special Commissioner (Revenue), BBMP, said the surveyors will first be tasked with preparing sketches of BBMP-owned properties and setting the land records right.
“The surveyors are also needed at the time of acquiring properties for road widening, providing compensation through transferable development rights (TDR) or preparing sketches of private properties whose ownership is in dispute due to lack of clarity over boundaries,” he said.
Indeed, many of the 7,000 BBMP-owned properties worth crores do not have proper survey maps nor are the land records in order. More than 20 lakh land records exist without maps of the properties.
“These properties without maps make the property ownership and record management totally blind. The highly valuable government lands and their protection is only possible when the management and holding of private property records by the BBMP is with their maps,” another official said.
The BBMP currently uses the services of the Bengaluru Urban district administration to survey lakes, encroachments, stormwater drains and others. Absence of dedicated surveyors has delayed redressal of issues.