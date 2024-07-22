22-year-old fatally stabbed 'for staring' in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 22-year-old youth was stabbed to death by unknown assailants over a trivial matter early Sunday morning.
Police said the deceased Manoj from Hoysala Nagar and his friend Anthony were returning home when they came across a group that caused some disturbance on a road in Ramamurthy Nagar.
Manoj, intrigued, stopped briefly to see what was happening. The assailants confronted Manoj for “staring” at them and, after a heated argument, stabbed both him and Anthony. Manoj succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, while Anthony is recovering, the police said.
A case has been registered by the Ramamurthy Nagar police, and investigations are ongoing.
Published 21 July 2024, 21:19 IST