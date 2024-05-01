24-year-old killed, pillion rider injured in north Bengaluru accident

Bengaluru: A 24-year-old student was killed in an accident near Reva University, north Bengaluru, on Monday night. His pillion rider sustained facial injuries and is undergoing treatment.
The deceased, Zubair (24), was doing BBA at a college in north Bengaluru.
According to the Devanahalli traffic police, the accident occurred near the Bellahalli bridge around 9.15 pm, when Zubair lost control of the sports bike. His friend and college junior Ranjith C, 21, was riding pillion.
"The sports bike belonged to Zubair's friend, who had purchased it just a few days ago. Zubair and Ranjith met this friend on Monday night and Zubair told him he wanted to try riding it, despite his friend's protests. But Zubair did not have any experience riding a sports bike, which is probably what led him to lose control of the bike," an officer said.
Due to the high speed they were travelling in, the duo hit the pavement and went over it, crashing into an electric pole. Zubair suffered severe head injuries and was taken to the Yelahanka government hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.
Noting the rider's speeding and negligence to be, prima facie, the cause of the accident, the Devanahalli traffic police filed a case against Zubair under IPC sections 279 (rash and negligent driving), 337 (causing hurt by a rash or negligent act), and 304a (causing death by negligence).
(Published 30 April 2024, 19:28 IST)